‘May 9 cases’ Notice issued on post-arrest bail pleas of Qureshi

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday issued notices to the prosecution on post-arrest bail petitions of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight ‘May 9 riots cases’.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s counsel argued that the police nominated the PTI leader in the May 9 cases of Lahore despite he was in Karachi on that day. He said no case had been registered against Qureshi in Karachi.

He asked the court to grant post-arrest bail to Qureshi in the eight cases including attacks on Shadman police station, violence on Sher Pao Bridge, torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery and in Gulberg.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi at present is detained in Adiala jail, Rawalpindi due to involvement in other cases.

In the May 9 cases, the police accused the former foreign minister of inciting people for violence and attacking the state institutions.

