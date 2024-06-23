Govt to outsource sanitation system across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to outsource the sanitisation system in the province and all the CEOs of the waste management companies were told to complete the pre-qualification process for private companies by June 28.

In this connection, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique presided over a meeting here on Saturday; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Babar Sahib Din attended the meeting while the CEOs of the waste management companies joined through video link.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the sanitation system in Punjab is going to be outsourced and its process at all levels will be strictly monitored. “Like the ideal cleaning plan on the eve of this Eid-ul-Azha, the outsourcing model under the supervision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also be successful. He further said that after outsourcing the cleanliness system, their responsibility would not end but increase,” he added.

According to him, in the first phase, each waste management company will start a model project in one tehsil of each district. The companies with good reputation would be chosen for the cleaning work. Under the outsourcing plan, not only the door-to-door waste collection would be done, but there would also be sweeping of each area twice a week and de-silting of drains once a week. A uniform cleanliness system would be implemented in villages and cities. They would introduce such a sanitation system in Punjab that would be a role model for the rest of the country.

He commended the local bodies and all waste management companies for outstanding efforts to ensure quality cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

