AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-23

PFA advocates strong governance, compliance measures for Raast

Press Release Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Fintech Association (PFA) is calling on all fintech companies, both regulated and non-regulated, to place a heightened emphasis on robust governance and compliance structures.

Considering the evolving financial landscape and regulatory expectations, PFA stands ready to support fintech’s in achieving and maintaining these standards.

PFA urges fintech companies to adopt and reinforce strong governance frameworks and compliance measures. This is essential not only for regulatory adherence but also for sustaining customer trust and ensuring long-term success. PFA is committed to assisting fintech’s in navigating these requirements by providing guidance, resources, and support to develop and implement effective governance and compliance strategies.

The past two years have been challenging for the fintech sector, particularly for those focused on savings and financing, due to macroeconomic pressures. Despite these hurdles, payment fintechs have continued to thrive, demonstrating resilience and adaptability. PFA encourages all fintech founders to prioritize building sustainable growth models as the economic environment and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) outlook gradually improve. By focusing on sustainability, fintechs can better weather economic fluctuations and contribute to the overall stability and growth of the financial ecosystem.

Raast, Pakistan’s instant payment system, represents a significant advancement in providing low-cost, contextual, and instant settlement rails. However, its potential can be further maximized by expanding its distribution partnerships beyond traditional banks. PFA advocates for greater inclusion of Fintechs as distribution partners for Raast, which would enhance its reach and accessibility. This collaborative approach will not only bolster Raast’s adoption but also drive innovation and inclusivity within Pakistan’s financial landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Raast PFA

Comments

200 characters

PFA advocates strong governance, compliance measures for Raast

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Budget debate: MPs emphasize on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

PTI leader demands army chief convene moot on security of Chinese citizens

Counter-terrorism campaign: Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ launched

Reply to SC against PHC judgment: SIC not entitled to reserved seats: ECP

‘Indecent remarks’ NA speaker suspends Mastikhel’s membership

Opposition sees lack of transparency in Punjab budget

Read more stories