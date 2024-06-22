Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices declined in Pakistan on Saturday in line with a drop in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,500 after a single-day loss of Rs1,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,047 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,201, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola jumped by Rs1,600 clocking in at Rs242,900 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,320 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it plunged $43 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates inched up by Rs100 and stood at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.