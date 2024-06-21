Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Friday in line with an uptick in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,900 after a single-day gain of Rs1,600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs208,248 after it registered an increase of Rs1,372, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola had remained unchanged at Rs241,300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,363 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $28 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,750 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.