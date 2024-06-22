AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-22

Primary payments: C/A posts $270m deficit in May

Rizwan Bhatti Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: After a surplus for three consecutive months, the country recorded a current account deficit of $ 270 million in May 2024 due to a massive surge in primary income payments.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the current account posted a surplus during Feb-April on the back of robust growth in remittances and exports. Current account surplus was $128 million in Feb, $619 million in March and $499 million in April 2024.

However, the current account has posted a deficit of $ 270 million in May 2024 compared to a surplus of $155 million in May 2023 as primary income payments rose significantly. Pakistan recorded the highest ever monthly outflow of $1.535 billion in the primary income account during May 2024, most likely due to dividend repatriation and interest repayments.

The current account surplus turned into deficit in May 2024, even after the arrival of the highest ever home remittances inflows. Pakistan received all time high home remittances inflows amounted to $ 3.2 billion in May 2024, however the massive increase in the primary income payments offset the surge in the workers’ remittances.

Cumulatively, the country’s current account deficit narrowed significantly by 88 percent in the first eleven months of this fiscal year. Pakistan’s external account posted $464 million deficit in July-May of FY24 compared with a deficit of $ 3.765 billion during the same period last year (FY23), depicting a decline of $ 3.3 billion.

According to SBP the resultant lower current account deficit, along with improved foreign direct investment inflows and the disbursement of SBA tranche by IMF in April, has facilitated ongoing large debt repayments and supported the SBP’s forex reserves.

The SBP said timely mobilization of financial inflows is essential to meet the external financing requirements and further strengthen forex buffers for the country to effectively respond to any external shocks and support sustainable economic growth.

During July-May, Pakistan’s import bill declined by 2 percent to $48.402 billion and exports rose by 11 percent to $28.678 billion. Month on Month basis, imports during May 2024 surged by 13 percent to reach $5 billion in May 2024 as against $ 4.4 billion in April 2024. Exports also posted 14 percent growth to stood at $3 billion in May 2024 up from $2.63 billion in April 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Remittances Import SBP Exports current account deficit import bill Pakistan current account deficit Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

Primary payments: C/A posts $270m deficit in May

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories