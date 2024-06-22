AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Supply to canals suspended after two gates of Sukkur barrage crash

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: This is for the information of all public in Sindh in general and farmers in the command of Sukkur Barrage in particular that damages were detected in Gate Nos 44 and 47 of Sukkur Barrage on Thursday at 7:20 PM.

To combat the emergent situation necessary repair works of both gates are being started on emergency basis by utilising all available resources with the irrigation department, says a handout here Friday.

To avoid further damages and to facilitate the emergency repair works of Gate No. 44 and 47, all Sukkur Barrage gates are fully opened to evacuate the upstream pond; consequently the supply to all canal off-taking from left and right sides of Sukkur Barrage; i.e., Nara, Rohri, Khairpur East, Khairpur West, Northern Dadu, Rice and NW Canal will remain suspended until restoration of the damaged gates

Irrigation Department is determined to repair both gates as soon as possible and restore supplies to all canals off-taking from Sukkur Barrage. The confirmed date of restoration of complete supply of water to all canals off-taking from left and right side of Sukkur Barrage will be communicated within 72 hours.

It is pointed out that due to collapse of Gate No. 32 in 1982, all Sukkur Barrage Gates were replaced from 1989 to 1992.

Again, in 2019 Gate No. 39 of Sukkur Barrage was damaged; resultantly six gates of Sukkur Barrage, which were in precarious condition, were replaced on emergency basis through Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works under Sindh Barrages Improvement Project. Currently all gates of Sukkur Barrage are being replaced including Gate No. 44 and 47 through rehabilitation and modernisation of Sukkur Barrage, under Sindh the Barrages Improvement Project, the handout concluded.

