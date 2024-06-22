Governor approves Police Order (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday approved the Police Order (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024, paving the way for establishing an organised crime unit in each district of Punjab.

According to the details, the organized crime unit in the Capital City District would be headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police while in the City District it will be headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police or Superintendent of Police.

It would have jurisdiction over cases related to gangs involved in kidnapping for ransom, robbery and dacoity, motor vehicle theft, drug trafficking, and inter-provincial and inter-district property-related crimes.

The Governor also approved the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Act 2024, Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amendment) Act 2024, Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Act 2024 and Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Act 2024, which would come into effect immediately.

After the implementation of the Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Act, a civil servant appointed or regularised on or after the commencement of the Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Ordinance would participate in a defined contribution pension scheme.

Meanwhile, the Governor presided over the 103rd Board of Governors meeting of Cadet College Hasan Abdal. Principal Cadet College Hasan Abdal, Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak, Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mahfoozur Rehman, Brigadier Dr Muhammad Khaleeq Al Rasheed Kayani, Lt-Gen Najeebullah Khan, Professor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Dr Ijaz Munir, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr Azira Rafiq, education specialist Dr Saima Siddiqui and senior officials were also present.

On this occasion, the annual budget was approved in the meeting and important issues related to the college were discussed in the meeting. The Governor said that all possible steps would be taken for the development of Cadet College Hasan Abdal, adding that it is an institution of great traditions.

Moreover, Khan paid rich tributes to the martyred Benazir Bhutto in his message on the occasion of her birth anniversary. He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the first woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world and a courageous leader.

“Her services for the strengthening of the Constitution of Pakistan and democracy cannot be forgotten. She always raised her voice against terrorism and extremism,” he added. He expressed his determination to carry forward the vision and mission of public welfare of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

