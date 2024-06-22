AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

Governor approves Police Order (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday approved the Police Order (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024, paving the way for establishing an organised crime unit in each district of Punjab.

According to the details, the organized crime unit in the Capital City District would be headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police while in the City District it will be headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police or Superintendent of Police.

It would have jurisdiction over cases related to gangs involved in kidnapping for ransom, robbery and dacoity, motor vehicle theft, drug trafficking, and inter-provincial and inter-district property-related crimes.

The Governor also approved the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Act 2024, Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amendment) Act 2024, Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Act 2024 and Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Act 2024, which would come into effect immediately.

After the implementation of the Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Act, a civil servant appointed or regularised on or after the commencement of the Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Ordinance would participate in a defined contribution pension scheme.

Meanwhile, the Governor presided over the 103rd Board of Governors meeting of Cadet College Hasan Abdal. Principal Cadet College Hasan Abdal, Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak, Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mahfoozur Rehman, Brigadier Dr Muhammad Khaleeq Al Rasheed Kayani, Lt-Gen Najeebullah Khan, Professor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Dr Ijaz Munir, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr Azira Rafiq, education specialist Dr Saima Siddiqui and senior officials were also present.

On this occasion, the annual budget was approved in the meeting and important issues related to the college were discussed in the meeting. The Governor said that all possible steps would be taken for the development of Cadet College Hasan Abdal, adding that it is an institution of great traditions.

Moreover, Khan paid rich tributes to the martyred Benazir Bhutto in his message on the occasion of her birth anniversary. He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the first woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world and a courageous leader.

“Her services for the strengthening of the Constitution of Pakistan and democracy cannot be forgotten. She always raised her voice against terrorism and extremism,” he added. He expressed his determination to carry forward the vision and mission of public welfare of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Benazir Bhutto Punjab Civil Servants Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Comments

200 characters

Governor approves Police Order (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories