Gold unchanged at Rs241,300 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 20 Jun, 2024 02:32pm

Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Thursday, despite an uptick in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,300.

According to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,876.

On Saturday, gold price per tola had declined by Rs200 in Pakistan.

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,335 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $3 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,750 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

