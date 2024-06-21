Punjab minister asks KP CM to stop power theft instead of becoming ‘a Maula Jatt’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur should take steps to stop the power theft instead of becoming Maula Jatt in a grid station.

Criticizing the KP Chief Minister on Thursday, she said that the threat to close the grid station is the training of the 2014 sit-in.

“The people who cannot do some good for the country always hurl threats. You will have to pay if you will use electricity. You have no mercy on the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but we have mercy on them” she said while addressing a press conference in Lahore with Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique.

She said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needs a chief minister like Maryam Nawaz who not only makes announcements but also implements them.

The Punjab Information Minister has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz knows very well how to get implement her orders. “Maryam Nawaz believes in taking practical steps and we saw her vision during this Eidul Azha as Punjab set a record of cleanliness drive this year,” said information minister.

She added that a severe crackdown was launched against the overcharging from passengers on this Eidul Azha. “As many as 1,448 vehicles were fined for overcharging the passengers during three days of Eid,” she said while adding that FIR was launched against nine suspects for violating the government orders.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that the sanitary workers performed their duties round the clock during the Eid days to ensure the cleanliness as per the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz.

“We didn’t allow the illegal cattle markets for the first time in Punjab,” he said. He added that 55,000 sanitary workers performed their duties in the scorching heat during the Eid days.

The local government minister said that 38,000 public complaints were addressed during three days of Eidul Azha. “We all are the workers of Nawaz Sharif and working as per his vision,” said the minister.