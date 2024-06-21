Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-21

PPL-funded e-skills IT training ends

Press Release Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: A dynamic six-month e-skills Information Technology (IT) training on ‘SEO - Ecommerce with Social Media Marketing’ concluded recently, benefiting 39 students, including 20 girls and 19 boys.

The programme funded by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), conducted in partnership with Akhuwat, has already enabled 10 participants for income generation through small-scale online initiatives, which speaks for the training itself.

The concluding ceremony was held at Akhuwat College, Kasur, where laptops were distributed to the graduates, equipping them with essential tools for professional growth and financial independence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ecommerce Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL IT training

Comments

200 characters

PPL-funded e-skills IT training ends

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

Read more stories