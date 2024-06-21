PPL-funded e-skills IT training ends

KARACHI: A dynamic six-month e-skills Information Technology (IT) training on ‘SEO - Ecommerce with Social Media Marketing’ concluded recently, benefiting 39 students, including 20 girls and 19 boys.

The programme funded by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), conducted in partnership with Akhuwat, has already enabled 10 participants for income generation through small-scale online initiatives, which speaks for the training itself.

The concluding ceremony was held at Akhuwat College, Kasur, where laptops were distributed to the graduates, equipping them with essential tools for professional growth and financial independence.

