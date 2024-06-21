Delegation of Google for Education meets PM

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Google for Education, headed by Managing Director Kevin Kells, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, said a press release.

The delegation included representatives of eight countries of Google for Education.

Talking to the participants of the delegation, the prime minister said that the promotion of education is the first priority of our government.

He said that the implementation of educational emergency shows the seriousness of the government in the field of education.

He said that a large number of youth in the country is definitely a challenge, but opportunities will be found out of this challenge.

He further said that steps are being taken to increase the capacity of the youth in the country by using technology.

He said that laptops are being provided to deserving students in less developed areas of the country, money has been allocated in the budget in this regard.

He said that the scope of Danish schools is being extended to less developed areas of Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister welcomed Google’s decision to set up a Chromebook manufacturing plant in Pakistan and appreciated the signing of the Letter of Agreement between Google for Education and the Federal Ministry of Education for the promotion of education in Pakistan.

The prime minister also invited Google for Education to expand the scope of cooperation with the Government of Pakistan.

The prime minister was briefed on Google for Education’s initiatives to promote education and training in Pakistan. Prime Minister was informed that Google is working on the “Digital Journey” for education, digital safety especially digital safety programme for children; Google for Education and the National Rural Support Programme are working together to promote digital skills and protection in rural areas; Under Balochistan First and Gilgit-Baltistan First programmes, training has been provided to thousands of youth regarding digital skills and security.

The prime minister was further informed that the number of out-of-school children will be reduced with the help of artificial intelligence; Google for Education will provide artificial intelligence training in key national languages of Pakistan; Google for Education offered to make the Danish School under construction in Islamabad a Google Center of Excellence.

