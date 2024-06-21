PARTLY FACETIOUS: The ‘Brown Pope’ hasn’t quit the PCB chairmanship yet

“The Brown Pope is in action.” “Oh! I thought he had done all he could for the cricket team…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Has he resigned as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yet?”

“Nope and for your information the choice is between The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless, the likely selection if the Sharifs are left to decide who gets that position, and The Brown Pope. So which one would you prefer?”

“Why are you laughing?”

“I just realized both of them have one leg in journalism.”

“One leg! Oh, you mean the other is in politics?”

“Not really politics, more like in a camp with the potential to give them the chairmanship of PCB.”

“In that case, the Brown Pope seems to have placed himself in a much better position…”

“He is more savvy indeed…anyway, when I said he is in action, I was referring to his action in his capacity as the Interior Minister. Mr Gandapur has taken over one or is it more electricity stations…”

“Right and the Power Minister has written a letter to The Brown Pope to get Gandapur’s team to vacate…”

“Why a letter? Why not just pick up the phone?”

“The Brown Pope hasn’t given his number to these dratted politicians…”

“Dratted politicians who voted him as a senator and then made him the Interior Minister?”

“Yes those, the Power Minister did not have his number, and so he wrote him a letter.”

“What about an e-mail?”

“Address not known.”

“X?”

“I will have you know that the PML-N, the party of notifications, prefers formal letters in triplicate so that there is no deniability.”

“But then why did The Uncle praise the niece on television…”

“Perhaps her performance didn’t merit a notification.”

“You are so bad.”

