Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-21

Malaysian palm oil extends gains

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second consecutive session on Thursday despite lower estimates of palm oil exports for June 1-20.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 37 ringgit, or 0.94% higher at 3,957 ringgit ($840.48) a metric ton.

The contract traded between 3,901 ringgit and 3,966 ringgit a metric ton during the session. It was up 0.36% in overnight trade. The market was range-trading earlier in the session while waiting for leads from exports data and production figures, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 were estimated to have fallen between 8.1% to 12.9% from the same period a month ago, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 at 737,717 metric tons, from 647,353 metric tons shipped during May 1-20, according to LSEG.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract edged up 0.05%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.42%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.86%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil extends gains

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

Read more stories