PM appreciates UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed warm greetings on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, earlier today.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office Wednesday, the two leaders extended best wishes and prayers for the continued progress and prosperity of the peoples of both the UAE as well as Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s deep appreciation to the President for the UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan and also reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to the UAE through thick and thin.

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Recalling his most productive visit to the UAE last month, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to transform the fraternal and special ties between the two countries into an enduring and mutually beneficial strategic partnership, especially focused on trade and investment.

Emphasizing the significance of frequent high level exchanges between the two countries, the Prime Minister reiterated to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan a most cordial invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience. In response, Sheikh Mohamed graciously conveyed his acceptance of the invitation and agreed to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at an early date.