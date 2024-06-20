Javed Malik organises Global Business Forum in UAE

DUBAI: The Global Business Forum 2024 brought together delegates from over 30 countries in Dubai under the auspices of Diplomat Business Club, a distinguished Business diplomacy Forum based in UAE in the presence of diplomats, business leaders, and senior government officials from UAE and other countries.

Ambassador Javed Malik, President of the Diplomat Business Club, while welcoming the delegates said that the presence of diplomats and business leaders investors, entrepreneurs, and CEOs from more than 30 countries including United Kingdom, Italy, France, Sweden, Turkey, Germany, South Africa, China, Japan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Russia, Pakistan, and Spain, highlights the Club’s position as a premier global platform for business diplomacy in the region. Diplomat Business Club facilitates business leaders to connect, collaborate, and explore new avenues to expand their businesses and also build new alliances to co-create new businesses ventures particularly in the digital business landscape. Javed Malik stressed that digital transformation and innovation is changing the nature of doing business and smart investors and business owners must be willing embrace this change by focusing their attention to new and innovative businesses ideas in the areas of fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy, space technology, autonomous vehicles, clean energy, quantum computing and other technology-based businesses ventures that are clearly the future of

business.

Other speakers and participants of the global business forum included Trade Commissioner of Italy Valerio Soldani, Deputy Consul General of the United Kingdom, Alison Hall, as well as Trade commissioners & chairmen of business councils from Sweden, Turkey, Pakistan, China, Azerbaijan, South Africa as well as senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Economy.

While speaking to the media, Javed Malik, who presides the Diplomat Business Club in Dubai, urged Pakistani tech businesses to be part of the digital revolution that is transforming the global business landscape and said that Diplomat Business Club would be willing to extend any support for them to reach international markets, and that his global engagement team has been in discussions with Chambers of Commerce in Pakistan and some tech companies to facilitate them where possible.

