JI chief urges govt to make efforts aimed at release of Dr Afia

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has called Dr Afia Siddiqui’s trial “shady”, accusing former army ruler, Gen Pervez Musharraf (retd) for her expatriation to the US.

On the first day of Eidul Azha, Hafiz Naeem visited Dr Fauzia Siddiqui at her residence, seeking the government’s response for the immediate release of Dr Afia, who is serving an 86-year term in the US jail.

Afia, is known as a philanthropist and gold medallist doctor, was reportedly handed over to the US authorities in Karachi during Musharraf rule in Pakistan. Hafiz Naeem also said that her imprisonment was handed down on “baseless” charges.

The JI Central Chief lamented Afia’s imprisonment continuing into the 21st year, saying that the premier declared her the daughter of the nation on assembly.

He condemned the former dictator, Musharraf for her arrest against “a few dollars”, saying the ex-army ruler had virtually turned the country into a US colony.

He urged the incumbent premier to step up his efforts to bring her back home. Dr Fauzia Siddiqui thanked Naeemur Rehman for his unconditional support to the Afia’s political advocacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024