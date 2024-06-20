Punjab yet to develop GHG emissions inventory

LAHORE: Punjab has yet to develop a comprehensive Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions inventory, despite significant contributions from its agricultural and energy sectors, which account for 45.6% and 44.7% of the province’s emissions, respectively.

The recently released Punjab State of the Environment (SOE) report for 2023 by the Environment Protection Department (EPD) highlights agriculture, energy, transport, and industry as major contributors to GHG emissions. This report, the second annual edition following the inaugural 2022 report, underscores the urgent need for better environmental management.

Covering approximately 56% of Punjab’s total geographical area, the province’s rich, fertile alluvial soils and extensive irrigation system supports robust agricultural activities. Punjab also contributes 39% (17,026MW) of Pakistan’s total energy mix and is rapidly expanding its solar energy capacity and hosting all major solar power plants in the country.

Punjab, the most populous province in Pakistan, with a population of 127.6 million, has seen its urban population grow to 40.70%, up from 31.3% in 1998. As Pakistan’s economic hub, Punjab leads in employment growth, human development indicators, and overall prosperity.

Livestock is a vital part of Punjab’s rural economy, contributing 14.36% to the national GDP and 62.68% to the agricultural GDP. The province also boasts significant biodiversity, with numerous species of high conservation importance found in the 350 protected forests, five national parks, 36 wildlife sanctuaries, and 23 game reserves.

In 2023, the EPD conducted 125 stack emissions inspections and 1,000 industrial effluent examinations, sealing 5,970 air-polluting industrial sources and imposing fines totalling Rs467 million for environmental violations. Efforts to control dengue led to the removal of breeding sources and legal actions, while hospital waste management was enhanced through rigorous inspections and confiscations.

The report also notes that despite relatively cooler summers in 2023, Punjab’s average temperature was 0.18°C above normal, with the highest temperature reaching 46.6°C in June. Climate change impacts included urban flooding in August-September 2023, which affected several districts, damaged 467 villages/bastis/mozas, almost 24,000 homes, and 545,270 acres of farmland. The Punjab government is implementing significant measures for climate change mitigation, adaptation, resilience, and finance.

Additionally, the EPD made substantial progress in pollution control and environmental protection services in 2023, incorporating climate change-related business laws. The EPCCD Green Building, Punjab’s first sustainable office building, exemplifies sustainable site development, water conservation, energy efficiency, green material compliance, and improved indoor environmental quality, the report adds.

The Punjab Clean Air Policy and Smog Prevention and Control Rules, introduced by the EPA Punjab in April and June 2023, respectively, aim to address air quality issues. The province plans to install 30 Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AQMS) and 15 Water Quality Monitoring Stations at key water bodies, with oversight by foreign consulting firms.

