European stock markets sag at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets lost ground in opening deals on Wednesday despite news of a further slowdown in UK inflation.

London’s FTSE 100 index shed 0.3 percent to 8,165.75 points, even as official data showed UK inflation slowed to the Bank of England’s 2.0-percent target for the first time in almost three years.

World shares push higher, Europe calmer

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index declined 0.4 percent to 7,600.96 points and Frankfurt’s DAX reversed 0.3 percent to 18,074.12.