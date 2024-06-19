AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Eurozone stocks hit after EU rebukes France

AFP Published June 19, 2024 Updated June 19, 2024 05:19pm

LONDON: Eurozone stock markets slid Wednesday after the European Commission reprimanded France for breaching the EU’s budget rules, a further blow for the country in the midst of political turmoil ahead of surprise elections.

London rose on a sharp slowdown in UK inflation, while telecoms giant Vodafone stock jumped two percent after the mobile phone giant offloaded most of its stake in Indian mobile tower operator Indus Towers for $1.8 billion.

Paris led the fallers after the European Union’s executive arm placed France back in the EU’s public spending sin bin for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron rose to power in 2017.

World shares push higher, Europe calmer

Investor sentiment has been rocked ever since Macron called a snap election last week in response to a far-right surge in EU elections.

Macron’s centrist bloc is currently trailing third in polls behind Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party and a new left-wing alliance New Popular Front.

Investors fear that French public finances could worsen significantly as a result of either tax-cutting policies by the far right – or the repeal of pension reforms by the left.

“The French CAC once again finds itself at the bottom of the pile, with Goldman Sachs warning that a Le Pen victory would see the country’s debt burden swell to the highest level since 1950,” Scope Markets analyst Joshua Mahony in reference to Wednesday’s performance.

Elsewhere, Asian stock markets finished mixed following yet another record showing in New York on Tuesday, which was fuelled by data that boosted US interest rate cut hopes.

The below-forecast May US retail sales figures pointed to signs of fatigue among American consumers – a crucial driver of growth – suggesting the world’s number one economy was slowing and giving the central bank room to ease monetary policy.

The reading helped to slightly offset a surprisingly large jump in US jobs creation that pointed to a still-resilient labour market despite a long-running campaign of rate hikes and stubbornly high inflation.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq clocked up more records, driven again by a surge in demand for Big Tech, with chip giant Nvidia overtaking Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

Nvidia, a titan in the artificial intelligence sector, hit a market capitalisation of $3.349 trillion after cruising nearly 3,500 percent higher in the past five years. And one analyst predicted it could even hit $5 trillion in the coming year, according to Bloomberg News.

Wall Street is closed for trading on Wednesday for a public holiday.

Key figures around 1100 GMT

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,576.21 points

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 18,076.08

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.5 percent at 4,891.28

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 8,196.20

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 38,570.76 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.9 percent at 18,430.39 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,018.05 (close)

New York - Dow Jones: UP 0.2 percent at 38,834.86 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0744 from $1.0743 on Tuesday

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.39 pence from 84.50 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 157.84 yen from 157.85 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2731 from $1.2711

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $81.43 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $85.25 per barrel

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

Eurozone stocks hit after EU rebukes France

Oil steady amid US stock build but war jitters abound

Jordan, Tunisia report additional Hajj heat deaths

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

2 children killed after laptop catches fire at Faisalabad home

Gaza health ministry says death toll at 37,396 since October 7

Ship ‘believed to have sunk’ after Red Sea attack: security agency

China and Malaysia renew 5-year economic pact, to review visa-free travel

Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war, Greek foreign minister says

Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain after T20 World Cup debacle

Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain

Read more stories