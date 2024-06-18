Will respond when it comes to family, says Haris Rauf after viral confrontational video

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said on Tuesday he was open to public feedback, but “will not hesitate to respond when it comes to parents and family.”

He was reacting to the viral video of the confrontation between him and a fan in Florida. The video showed him charging towards a fan who allegedly disrespected his family as his wife tried to stop him.

The timing and date of the video could not be verified, but it seems the incident happened after Pakistan’s dismal performance at the T20 World Cup.

The Greenshirts crashed out of the T20 World Cup in the first round after humiliating losses to the USA and India. Their elimination from the tournament was confirmed after rain abandoned the USA and Ireland match.

Disheartened fans have demanded that heads must roll after the disastrous performance while the team’s skipper Babar Azam has admitted that the team’s performance has let down their fans and the nation.

Fans back home, former cricket stars, and celebrities have reprimanded the team for their performance.

While Haris Rauf welcomed public feedback, he warned he would not hesitate to respond to disrespect.

“Nevertheless, when it comes to my parents and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.”

Reacting to the matter, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi condemned the “appalling incident”, and warned of legal action against the individual if a formal apology wasn’t offered.

“Such incidents against players are completely unacceptable. Those who are involved must immediately apologise to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible,” he said.