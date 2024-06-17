BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 15 and June 16, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Five terrorists killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR
- Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister
- PM Shehbaz says departments causing financial losses to be shut down
- Pakistan, Turkiye navies hold joint exercise
- PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office will provide better public services, ensure transparency
- Salaried class: Higher income tax rate of up to 35pc imposed
