Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Five terrorists killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister

PM Shehbaz says departments causing financial losses to be shut down

Pakistan, Turkiye navies hold joint exercise

PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office will provide better public services, ensure transparency

Salaried class: Higher income tax rate of up to 35pc imposed

