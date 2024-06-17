AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-17

Sindh launches campaign against transporters charging excess fares

Recorder Report Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: On the directions of Senior Minister for Transport, Information and Excise and Taxation Sharjeel Inam Memon, officers and staff of PTA, RTA and DRTA of Transport and Mass Transit Department have launched a campaign against transporters charging extra fare on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha across Sindh.

In collaboration with traffic police, district police and National Highways and Motorways Police, the campaign aims to protect passengers visiting their parents and relatives on the occasion of Eid from extra and fares. During the campaign, strict action has been taken against transporters violating the rules, passengers have been refunded extra fares on the spot and fines have been imposed on transporters.

The number of vehicles checked in different cities of Sindh was 4121, while an amount of Rs4,946,150 additional fare was refunded to the passengers, a fine of Rs3,569,550 was also collected from the transporters.

According to details on 10-06-2024, 348 vehicles were checked and passengers were refunded a fare of Rs247,200 while a fine of Rs87,900 was imposed on the transporter.

On 11-06-2024, 369 vehicles were checked and the passengers were refunded a fare of Rs105,300 while a fine of Rs365,900 was imposed on the transporter.

On 12.06.2024, 230 vehicles were checked and passengers were refunded Rs104,300 while a fine of Rs299,300 was imposed on the transporter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Eid ul Azha Eid fares Eid ul Azha Transport fares

Comments

200 characters

Sindh launches campaign against transporters charging excess fares

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Fertilizer sector availed Rs252.6bn tax exemption in 2022-23

Eidul Azha today

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

Read more stories