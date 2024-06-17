Sindh launches campaign against transporters charging excess fares

KARACHI: On the directions of Senior Minister for Transport, Information and Excise and Taxation Sharjeel Inam Memon, officers and staff of PTA, RTA and DRTA of Transport and Mass Transit Department have launched a campaign against transporters charging extra fare on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha across Sindh.

In collaboration with traffic police, district police and National Highways and Motorways Police, the campaign aims to protect passengers visiting their parents and relatives on the occasion of Eid from extra and fares. During the campaign, strict action has been taken against transporters violating the rules, passengers have been refunded extra fares on the spot and fines have been imposed on transporters.

The number of vehicles checked in different cities of Sindh was 4121, while an amount of Rs4,946,150 additional fare was refunded to the passengers, a fine of Rs3,569,550 was also collected from the transporters.

According to details on 10-06-2024, 348 vehicles were checked and passengers were refunded a fare of Rs247,200 while a fine of Rs87,900 was imposed on the transporter.

On 11-06-2024, 369 vehicles were checked and the passengers were refunded a fare of Rs105,300 while a fine of Rs365,900 was imposed on the transporter.

On 12.06.2024, 230 vehicles were checked and passengers were refunded Rs104,300 while a fine of Rs299,300 was imposed on the transporter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024