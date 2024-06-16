AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Capital city witnesses increase in crime rate

Published 16 Jun, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed an increased in crime as police registered 18 cases of various types of theft including robbery, and snatching at gunpoint during the last two weeks of the current month during which citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to data shared by police registered two cases of burglary and 16 cases of robbery and snatching at gunpoint were reported to the city police stations during which thieves deprived citizens from valuables in the jurisdictions of different police stations.

In the same period, police registered 18 cases of motorcycle theft and two cases of carjacking.

During the same period, police also registered 10 cases of theft.

Police source said that despite major reshuffle in police ranks by replacing 16 Station House Officers (SHOs), police failed to control crime rate in the city.

According to police sources, SHO Khurram Shabbir of the Aabpara police station has been transferred and replaced by Adeel Shaukat. SHO Nadeem Tahir of the Kohsar police station has been replaced by Shafqat Faiz, who has been reassigned to the area. Nadeem Tahir has been appointed as the SHO of the newly-established Sumbal police station, replacing Tajammul Hussain Shah.

Sub-Inspector Fazal Khaliq has been posted to Golra police station, and Ishtiaq Hussain has taken over as SHO of the I-9 police station. Kamal Khan, the previous SHO of I-9, has been posted to the Lohi Bhir police station. The Women’s police station has seen the removal of its SHO, with Sub-Inspector Misbah Shehbaz reassigned to the position.

