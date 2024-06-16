Mayor vows support to PFL’s programmes

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab chaired a meeting at his office with Pakistan Football League (PFL) Chairman, Farhan Junejo, who briefed him on PFL’s future programmes which have been designed in a way to cater the requirements of the football frenzy youth of Pakistan.

From ensuring basic level playing ground facilities to ensuring easy access for the less privileged children in Pakistan, who dream to make their names on the soccer field but are forced from doing so due to financial constraints.

It is pertinent to mention that this was the second round of meeting between Mayor Karachi and the PFL team, following the previously hosted reception in honour of Former English Football Star and PFL’s Brand Ambassador Michael Owen, alongside other renowned international players, who were later invited to the Kakri Football Ground to boost the spirit of local players.

Welcoming the former football stars in Pakistan, Barrister Murtaza Wahab applauded the efforts of PFL in making the arrangements to enable the fans to interact with their stars at Kakri Ground, and termed this as one revolutionary move towards the revival of football in Pakistan. He added that the Sindh Government will be extending complete support to PFL in its aim to revive football in Pakistan, as that will also boost the sports economy of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024