AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Mayor vows support to PFL’s programmes

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab chaired a meeting at his office with Pakistan Football League (PFL) Chairman, Farhan Junejo, who briefed him on PFL’s future programmes which have been designed in a way to cater the requirements of the football frenzy youth of Pakistan.

From ensuring basic level playing ground facilities to ensuring easy access for the less privileged children in Pakistan, who dream to make their names on the soccer field but are forced from doing so due to financial constraints.

It is pertinent to mention that this was the second round of meeting between Mayor Karachi and the PFL team, following the previously hosted reception in honour of Former English Football Star and PFL’s Brand Ambassador Michael Owen, alongside other renowned international players, who were later invited to the Kakri Football Ground to boost the spirit of local players.

Welcoming the former football stars in Pakistan, Barrister Murtaza Wahab applauded the efforts of PFL in making the arrangements to enable the fans to interact with their stars at Kakri Ground, and termed this as one revolutionary move towards the revival of football in Pakistan. He added that the Sindh Government will be extending complete support to PFL in its aim to revive football in Pakistan, as that will also boost the sports economy of Pakistan.

