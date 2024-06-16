AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-16

TAGSM of China likely to make investment

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

LAHORE: In a significant development for Pakistan’s footwear industry, the Association of Guangdong Shoes Manufacturers, (TAGSM) of China has expressed its intention to invest billions of rupees in Pakistan’s shoe industry.

Suilong Liu, Chairman TAGSM visited Lahore along with 10 Chinese Delegates from 3 - 8 June 2024. PFMA host the Chinese delegation, arranged their B2B meetings with Pakistani footwear industry and government officials. The Chinese delegation visited Pakistan from June 3 to June 8, 2024 and witnessed various shoe-making factories where they have had B2B meetings with the Pakistani counterparts.

In April this year, a Pakistan delegation headed by Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh, Chairman PFMA also visited China and met with the leading shoe-makers there.

Suilong Liu, marking a new chapter in bilateral trade relations and potential economic growth. During his visit, Liu had various meetings with Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh and finally signed a MOU at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) in the presence of Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Minister of Trade & Investment Punjab; the both Chairmen highlighted the shared enthusiasm for strengthening ties between the two countries’ footwear sectors.

Minister for Trade & Investment, Shafay Hussain, praised PFMA for their pivotal role in attracting investment in Pakistan. “The success of this visit exemplifies our commitment to fostering international trade relations and attracting foreign investment,” said Hussain. He further acknowledged the role of PFMA and those of Ahmed Fawad Farooq, whose dedicated efforts have been instrumental in attracting investors to Pakistan’s shoe industry.

Liu’s visit underscored the immense potential of Pakistan’s shoe market. “Pakistan represents a burgeoning market for footwear with vast opportunities for growth and development,” stated Liu. He expressed confidence in the country’s economic prospects and reiterated his commitment to investing substantially in Pakistan’s shoe manufacturing sector. The Chinese delegates plan to invest in 1st phase Rs2 billion, and will increase their investment quantum to Rs20 billion in the 2nd phase, reflecting the long-term vision and belief in the Pakistani market,” he added. The collaboration between TAGSM and PFMA is expected to bring state-of-the-art technology, modern manufacturing techniques, innovative designs to Pakistan’s footwear industry and development of supply chain materials market. This partnership aims not only to boost local production capabilities but also to enhance the quality and competitiveness of Pakistani footwear in global markets.

Chairman of PFMA Mansoor Ehsan, welcomed the investment and highlighted its potential impact on the local economy. “This investment will create numerous job opportunities and contribute to the overall economic development of Pakistan. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with TAGSM,” he remarked.

This landmark investment signals a promising future for Pakistan’s footwear industry, paving the way for increased exports and solidifying the country’s position in the international market.

