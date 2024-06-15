AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Toss delayed in India v Canada T20 World Cup match

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2024
LAUDERHILL: A wet outfield caused a delay to the toss ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Canada at Central Broward Stadium on Saturday.

Both the scheduled games at the Florida venue have been abandoned due to rain and while the forecast for Saturday’s game looks more promising there remained wet parts of the outfield needing attention.

Umpires will carry out an inspection of the field at 10:30 am local (1430 GMT) which was scheduled to be the start time for the Group A game.

Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match

India have already qualified for the Super Eights stage of the competition while Canada are eliminated.

The abandonment of Friday’s USA v Ireland game meant that the USA grabbed the other Group A slot for the Super Eights and Pakistan were eliminated.

Group A games conclude on Sunday with Pakistan scheduled to face Ireland, also a dead rubber with both teams already out.

