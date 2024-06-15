India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill

AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
AFP Published June 15, 2024 Updated June 15, 2024 10:48pm
A match official inspects the field during a delay in the start of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between India and Canada at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on June 15, 2024. Photo: AFP
A match official inspects the field during a delay in the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between India and Canada at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on June 15, 2024. Photo: AFP

LAUDERHILL: The ill-fated Florida leg of the T20 World Cup was hit by another abandoned match on Saturday with a wet outfield leading to the India and Canada game being called off.

Not a ball has been bowled at Broward County Stadium with all three scheduled games at the Florida venue abandoned due to rain.

While there was little precipitation on Saturday the outfield remained wet in one troublesome corner of the field.

The umpires called the game off at 11.30 am local (15:30 GMT) – an hour after the scheduled start with both teams shaking hands in front of the pavilion.

“The rest of the field was ok, it was just that corner,” said Canada coach Pubudu Dassanayake.

“It was an officials’ call, both teams wanted to play and they worked really hard to get the game going but there are areas on the ground that have not improved from yesterday,” he added.

India had already qualified for the Super Eights stage of the competition while Canada were eliminated but the game still drew India fans keen to see their team.

Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match

“It was disappointing I think for fans but even for the team we were really looking forward to play a game and we were expecting better conditions, batting conditions,” said India batting coach Vikram Rathour.

“As a team I think it was important for us to get a game but again something that we can’t control, we don’t control. So, it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get a game here,” he added.

Rathour said there had been concerns about whether a game in wet conditions could have led to players getting hurt.

“There’s always a concern when you play a game in conditions like this that some injury can happen. You’re already in Super Eight and you don’t want that to happen. That’s the last thing you want to happen before you enter the serious part of the tournament,” he said.

After the excitement of the opening games in Dallas and then the big crowds in New York, the Florida leg of the tournament has been a disappointing wash-out.

The opening game at the venue on Tuesday was hit by torrential rain with serious flooding in the area leading officials to declare a state of emergency.

The rain was less dramatic for Friday’s game between USA and Ireland but arrived after several hours of a dry-up operation and put paid to hopes of a game.

Group A games conclude on Sunday with Pakistan scheduled to face Ireland, also a dead rubber with both teams already out.

