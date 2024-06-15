Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

FBR chief issues warning to businesses refusing credit, debit cards payments

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.2, HSD’s by Rs2.33 per litre

FY25: Sindh govt proposes up to 30% increase in salaries as CM Murad presents ‘balanced budget’

LHC CJ says ‘establishment’s interference’ in judiciary to end soon

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

Pakistan’s budget to support negotiations with IMF for new programme: Moody’s

