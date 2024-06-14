AIRLINK 81.01 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.13%)
LHC CJ says establishment’s interference in judiciary to end soon

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2024 02:44pm

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad said on Friday that interference of the establishment in the matters of the judiciary will end soon.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the judicial complex e-courts in Rawalpindi, the chief justice said he was glad that the judiciary was “fulfilling its responsibilities without any fear or greed”.

Moreover, Justice Shahzad also shared that he received letters, complaints and oral complaints that interference is being done in the judiciary in “which a few institutions are involved.”

He urged the lawmakers to play their role in improving the country.

The justice maintained that to get rid of the establishment’s interference, “we have to face it with bravery, courage and without any fear, and with the belief that this interference, God-willing, will end soon”.

Interference of spy agencies: PTI asks CJP to convene judicial convention

“Temporary worries do come but you have to face them eye to eye and not be a target of any of their blackmailing. Do not be hesitant to make any kind of sacrifice.”

His statement comes amid the ongoing case of the six judges of the Islamabad High Court who wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the alleged “interference” and “intimidation” by the “operatives of intelligence agencies.”

In the letter, they had sought guidance on the interference of intelligence agencies in judicial functions.

The six IHC judges include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz.

