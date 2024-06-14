AIRLINK 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.65%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DFML 38.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
DGKC 93.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.97%)
FCCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
FFBL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
HBL 111.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.94%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.72%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.49%)
OGDC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.74%)
PAEL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.39%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.27%)
SNGP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
SSGC 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 65.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.35%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,077 Increased By 100.1 (1.25%)
BR30 25,756 Increased By 154.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 76,933 Increased By 725.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 24,752 Increased By 313.5 (1.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2024 11:42am

Inflow through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $224 million in May, a significant jump of nearly 31% compared to $171 million in April 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday.

Out of the total amount, $9 million has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $145 million have been utilised locally. The net repatriable liability stands at $71 million.

The central bank shared that the total number of RDA accounts opened reached 702,610 from 689,650 a month ago at April-end, showing a month-on-month increase of 12,960 accounts.

As per the latest data available on the SBP’s website, the cumulative RDA inflow clocked in at $8.055 billion by the end of the previous month, out of which $1.596 billion has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $5.070 billion have been utilised locally.

Consequently, total net repatriable liability stands at $1.390 billion as of May-end.

Out of the total outstanding liability, an amount of $920 million is with Naya Pakistan Certificates, with $338 million in conventional NPCs and $582 million in Islamic instruments.

Similarly, an amount of $407 million is ‘balances in accounts’, the SBP data showed.

Meanwhile, Roshan Equity Investments improved on a monthly basis and stood at $37 million.

Background

RDA is a significant source of foreign exchange inflows for cash-starved Pakistan.

The initiative was launched in September 2020 by the SBP and offers up to 8% profit on US dollar investments.

Roshan Digital Account Naya Pakistan Certificates SBP NPCC SBP data Naya Pakistan Certificate Roshan Equity Investments

Comments

200 characters

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

KSE-100 crosses 77,000 with nearly 1,000-point gain as bulls continue to dominate PSX

Senate panel informed: Upto Rs6trn tax leakage taking place annually

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Read more stories