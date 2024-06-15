Cable operators should restore news channels in Andhra Pradesh: CPJ

NEW DELHI: Cable operators in India’s Andhra Pradesh state should immediately restore access to news broadcasters Sakshi TV, TV9, NTV, and 10TV, and state leaders must ensure all broadcasters can operate freely and without censorship, said the Committee to Protect Journalists on Thursday.

According to various news reports across Andhra media, the four TV news broadcasters have been blocked since Thursday, June 6, in connection with their critical reporting of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which defeated the incumbent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party in state-level elections.

On June 11, Parliament member S. Niranjan Reddy, of the YSR Congress Party, wrote a letter to the chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, raising concerns about the ban.

In his letter, reviewed by CPJ, he highlighted how such an action violates the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, which ensure fair and non-discriminatory interconnection arrangements among service providers. Reddy also emphasized the impact on press freedom and the public’s right to information.

“The news of the blacking out of four news broadcasters by the Cable TV Operators Association is a disturbing one. It is crucial for the new Andhra Pradesh government to uphold the principles of a free and independent press- to ensure that all broadcasters, regardless of how critical they may be, can operate without interference or censorship,” said Kunal Majumder, CPJ India Representative.