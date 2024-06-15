Two high-yielding GM sugarcane varieties approved

FAISALABAD: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Pakistan under Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Islamabad has approved and recommended for commercialization two high-yielding and potential varieties of Genetically Modified (GM) sugarcane including Insect-resistant transgenic sugarcane (CABB-IRS) and Herbicide-tolerant transgenic sugarcane (CABB-HTS) developed by University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF).

It was approved and recommended for commercialization at 34th meeting of the committee. The Chairperson of the TAC, Dr Farzana Altaf Shah and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Agriculture UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and his team for developing these varieties.

These sugarcane varieties are carrying superior traits like input-responsiveness, early maturing (suitable for plantation even after wheat in the months of April and May), top borer-resistance, herbicide-tolerance and high-number of tillers.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan hoped that it would prove a millstone for the sugarcane per acre increment. He added that UAF had produced 50 new varieties of the different crops, fruits and vegetables for the last three years that would increase the productivity. He said that only soyabean would help the country to save the $1.5 billion import.

It is worth mentioning that first GM borer-resistant sugarcane variety was approved for commercial cultivation in Brazil, and it is saving US$1.52 billion annually since it has coveted 15% area under its cultivation. UAF varieties with superior traits are second in the world, and first in Pakistan that is approved for commercial cultivation across Pakistan.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the average sugarcane production in the country is 45-50 tons/ha which is very much low compared to the average yield worldwide which is around 60 metric tons/ha. He said that the new GM varieties would help boost up the productivity manifold.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024