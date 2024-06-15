President clears four bills

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, on Friday, gave his assent to four bills after passage from both houses of the parliament, it is learnt. The president approved the bills under Article 75 of the Constitution.

According to the sources, the president signed four bills are; The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Bill, 2024) and The National Highway Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

