AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-15

President clears four bills

Naveed Butt Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, on Friday, gave his assent to four bills after passage from both houses of the parliament, it is learnt. The president approved the bills under Article 75 of the Constitution.

According to the sources, the president signed four bills are; The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Bill, 2024) and The National Highway Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Parliament House Constitution amendment bills President Asif Ali Zardari president signed bills

Comments

200 characters

President clears four bills

Petrol price slashed by Rs10.20 per litre

Rs3trn Sindh budget envisages Rs77bn new taxes

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

Jul-Apr LSM sector posts 0.45pc growth YoY

Digitization: Centre asks provinces to provide tax data to Nadra

Rs300bn tagged for healthcare sector

Sindh earmarks Rs959bn for development expenditures

Rs8bn tagged for ‘Haari cards’

Detection bills period: Nepra rejects Discos’ proposal

China approves first ETFs tracking Saudi equities

Read more stories