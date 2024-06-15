AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Deceased Sichuan Normal University teachers: Investiture ceremony held in remembrance

Press Release Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: In a solemn investiture ceremony held Friday, three Chinese teachers of Sichuan Normal University were posthumously awarded the Tamgha-i-Pakistan by the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, on behalf of the President of Pakistan.

The awards were received by the honourees' families in remembrance of their ultimate sacrifice in strengthening the Pakistan-China friendship.

The participants included victims of the deceased; and CaiGuangjie, Deputy Director of the Education Department of Sichuan Province, Zhang Junli, Deputy Secretary General of the Chinese International Education Foundation, Mr. Wang Yong, Director of Development, Planning Department of CLEC, Dr. Guo Yong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Sichuan Normal University, faculty and students of Sichuan Normal University.

Ambassador Hashmi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of Huang Guiping, Ding Mufang, and Chen Sai, who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Karachi on 26 April 2022.

The Ambassador underscored Pakistan's commitment to bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice and assured the attendees of the enhanced security measures for Chinese projects, personnel, and institutions in Pakistan.

Highlighting the historical legacy of cooperation between the two nations, and reiterated that such nefarious acts couldn’t undermine the time-tested Pakistan-China friendship.

Chinese speakers at the ceremony echoed the sentiments of deep loss and the importance of the contributions made by the deceased teachers. They reaffirmed the strength of the Pakistan-China friendship and the continued collaboration in education and other sectors.

