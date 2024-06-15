Sindh budget: Education gets Rs454bn

KARACHI: Budgetary provision for education sector in Sindh has been proposed to be Rs. 454 billion for the year 2024-25 against last year’s budget of Rs. 334 billion, including Primary, Secondary, Middle, Higher Secondary, College and University levels, recording an increase of 36%.

It also represents 25% of total Current Revenue Expenditure. The provision of funds for Sindh Higher Education Commission is Rs. 34.5 billion against last year’s budget of Rs. 23 billion reflecting an increase of around 50%. For technical education, funds of Rs. 6.9 billion are kept in next year’s budget.

Sindh government provides free textbooks to all the students from pre primary to Matriculation in all government schools, as well as, its partner schools. For this purpose the budgetary allocation for distribution of Free Text Books has been enhanced from Rs. 2,530 million to Rs. 7,500 million in 2024-25.

Furthermore, Rs. 12 billion has been allocated for purchase of furniture & fixture in three phases; out of which Rs. 4.0 billion have been earmarked in 2024-25. Rs. 6.875 Billion are allocated under Sindh Reform Support Unit’s budget which includes Rs. 2.375 billion for Restoration of Flood Damaged Schools. Rs.1.654 billion have been allocated for operationalization of non-formal education centres in the districts to reduce Out of School Children’s rate.

Moreover, Rs. 800 million have been allocated for Girls’ Stipend to encourage female literacy rate.

