AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 logs longest weekly losing run since March 2020, BoE decision on tap

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 09:41pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 marked its longest weekly losing streak since March 2020 on Friday, as investors grappled with uncertainty around the outlook for interest rates and political turmoil in Europe.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.2%, logging its fifth straight weekly decline.

The FTSE 250 midcap index also fell 0.2%, closing at its lowest level in over a month in a third straight week of losses.

The knock-on effects from French President Emmanuel Macron’s gamble to call snap elections, a hawkish projection from the U.S. Federal Reserve and weaker-than-expected UK GDP data for April weighed on the British markets this week.

“The European parliamentary elections have soured the mood, particularly in France. It is natural if almost all of Europe is in the red today, the UK would not be immune,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 1.0% lower.

FTSE 100 eyes fifth week of losses as rate worries dominate

In the London market, personal goods stocks led broader declines with a 3.8% loss, falling to its lowest level since July 2010.

Investor focus is now on the domestic inflation report and the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy meeting - the last before the July 4 election - due next week.

“Whether there is political pressure or not, I don’t think the Bank of England will cut rates in June because service sector inflation and wage growth are still too sticky,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

The British public’s expectations for inflation cooled last month, a BoE survey showed, and the highest proportion since the global financial crisis thought it would be best for the economy if interest rates fell.

Among single stocks, Tesco rose 2.5% after Britain’s biggest supermarket group reported a 4.6% rise in underlying quarterly sales in its home market and reiterated its forecast.

Crest Nicholson jumped 13.7% to top the FTSE 250 after the homebuilder said it rejected a 650 million pound ($828 million) revised unsolicited proposal from rival Bellway.

Bellway’s shares slid 4.4%.

London stocks FTSE 100 index FTSE index

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 logs longest weekly losing run since March 2020, BoE decision on tap

Pakistan’s budget to support negotiations with IMF for new programme: Moody’s

Pakistan’s tax-heavy budget likely to land IMF bailout, but stoke tensions

PM Shehbaz announces Rs10.69 reduction in electricity price for industrial sector

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at new record high as bulls continue to dominate

LHC CJ says ‘establishment’s interference’ in judiciary to end soon

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

India’s forex reserves hit record high at $655.82 billion

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Read more stories