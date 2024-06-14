AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka’s economic recovery strengthens in first quarter

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 05:34pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s economy grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first three months of 2024, official data showed on Friday, as the island nation made further progress in emerging from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector grew 1.1% from a year earlier, industrial output expanded by 11.8%, and services grew by 2.6%, Sri Lanka’s Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

A lower base effect, increased foreign currency liquidity, reduced import restrictions and improved tourism contributed to a strong rebound, it added.

Struck by a severe dollar shortfall Sri Lanka’s economy went into freefall in 2022, contracting 7.3% as it grappled with soaring inflation, a steeply weaker currency and a historic foreign debt default.

It fared better last year after securing a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund but still shrank 2.3%.

The fragile economy made tentative steps to recovery in 2023 after six quarters of contraction, posting 4.5% growth in the fourth quarter and setting the stage for a further improvement this year.

Sri Lanka is projected to grow around 3% in 2024 and is likely to continue posting strong performances from the second quarter onwards helped by lower energy and fuel prices, analysts said.

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

“We are expecting about 3% growth in 2Q, increasing to 4%-5% in the last two quarters, so averaging about 3% for the full year,” said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital.

Lower inflation, which reached 0.9% in May, coupled with falling interest rates would also boost growth, analysts said.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has slashed rates by 700bps since last June as it shifts focus towards improving economic stability and growth. The monetary authority expects inflation to remain within its 5% target for 2024.

The IMF approved the second review of Sri Lanka’s programme on Wednesday, taking total funding to $1 billion but the global lender warned the economy remains vulnerable despite signs of recovery and urged Colombo to do more to restructure a hefty debt burden.

Sri Lanka Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lankan economy Sri Lanka IMF

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka’s economic recovery strengthens in first quarter

Pakistan’s tax-heavy budget likely to land IMF bailout, but stoke tensions

FY2024-25: Sindh govt presents Rs3.056 trillion ‘balanced’ budget

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at new record high as bulls continue to dominate

LHC CJ says ‘establishment’s interference’ in judiciary to end soon

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

India’s forex reserves hit record high at $655.82 billion

Million-plus begin Hajj under shadow of Israeli aggression in Gaza

‘Procedural issues’ delaying Sri Lanka debt deal: IMF

Read more stories