AIRLINK 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.59%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
DGKC 94.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.3%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.45%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
HBL 110.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.28%)
HUBC 148.00 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.06%)
HUMNL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.67%)
PAEL 25.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 122.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.45%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PTC 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
SEARL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.23%)
SSGC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.92 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.65%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 8,079 Increased By 102.3 (1.28%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By 274.3 (1.07%)
KSE100 77,058 Increased By 850 (1.12%)
KSE30 24,753 Increased By 314.2 (1.29%)
China and Hong Kong stocks fall as weaker yuan, geopolitical tensions weigh

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 10:36am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, dragged lower by shares of liquor makers and other consumption-related shares and as sentiment was dented by a weaker yuan and fears of more Western trading restrictions on Chinese firms.

Market participants anxiously awaited May credit lending data due later in the session and the central bank’s rollover of maturing medium-term policy loans next Monday for more clues on the broader economy.

China will also release May activity data on Monday.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

China’s yuan eased to a fresh seven-month low against a firmer US dollar on Friday, as the Japanese yen fell broadly after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stood pat on rates and said it would trim bond buying in the future.

Separately, sentiment was hurt as the United States was considering taking additional steps against Chinese companies that have been supplying Russia’s defense industrial sector, the State Department said on Thursday.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.37% at 3,017.67 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.4%, with its consumer staples sector down 1.44%.

  • Liquor shares also dragged markets on Friday, with a sub-index tracking the industry losing 1.3% in morning deals. The index is set to post seventh consecutive session of losses to the lowest level since Nov 2022.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.52% to 6,388.47, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.67% at 17,991.04.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.34%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.74% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.04%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.20% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.44%.

