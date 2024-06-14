AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
Pakistan

SSGC removes 2,500 illegal gas connections, three held

Press Release Published 14 Jun, 2024 07:14am

KARACHI: SSGC’s relentless pursuit of gas theft miscreants has continued in the Company’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

The Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS & CGTO) Wing, Customer Relations Department (CRD) and other regional and zonal teams has successfully removed over 2,500 illegal domestic connections in Karachi, Quetta, Hyderabad, Larkana, Nawabshah, Pishin, Kalat and other regions in upper and lower Sindh and Balochistan.

In addition, three individuals were arrested following raids in a commercial set-ups including a confectionery factory, pakwan centre and road side restaurant and guest houses in Clifton, Karachi, as per Gas (Theft Control and Recovery Act) 2016.

Most of the residents involved in gas theft had resorted to extensions from the main gas pipeline via rubber pipes and clamps, all of which were removed on the spot. Along with SS & CGTO and CRD, SSGC Police and Recovery Department have also remained at the forefront of the operations being undertaken on a regular basis.

More than 1,500 illegal underground and overhead connections were removed in Karachi followed by above 500 in Quetta, followed by dismantling in other cities and towns.

Summarily, theft claims have been raised against the miscreants in order to recover the losses incurred from the crimes committed. The Theft Control Teams have also intensified vigilance and monitoring of the theft-infested areas. In addition, a mass media campaign has been launched covering television, print, radio and social media, with an aim to create deterrence against this major crime.

SSGC is laser focused towards controlling the menace of gas theft through regular raids and aggressive prosecution. Gas theft is one of the major reasons behind Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) or line losses being incurred by the Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SSGC gas theft illegal gas connections

