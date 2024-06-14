LHC asked police to alleged abduction report of PTI activist

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday asked the home department and police to submit their reports about the alleged abduction of the two brothers of PTI social media head Azhar Mashwani on Friday (today).

Earlier, a lawyer officer filed a report on behalf of additional IG denying custody of the alleged missing brothers.

The police officer informed the court that CCTV footage provided by the petitioner about the alleged abduction of the brothers had been sent to the forensic science agency for its examination.

Separately, the court also heard a habeas corpus petition seeking recovery of the alleged abducted brother of former advisor to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit his report on Friday (today).

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the police ‘abducted’ Ghulam Shabbir on his way to Islamabad.

He said the life of the abductee was in danger as police were not telling the petitioner’s about the whereabouts of his son.

