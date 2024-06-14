Minister to address post-budget conference today

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman will address post-budget conference on Friday (today) at 11 am.

In his post-budget conference, the minister who will be accompanied by Punjab Finance Secretary and others will highlight salient features of the provincial budget.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while signing the documents related to budget 2024-25 said, “The Punjab government has tried to create ease and convenience for the people in the budget of financial year 2024-25.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and other relevant officers were present.

