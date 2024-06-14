AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-06-14

Pakistan lacks vision to achieve targets of Digital Pakistan initiative: GSMA

Tahir Amin Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The GSMA has said that Pakistan lacks vision and direction towards digitalisation to achieve the targets of the Digital Pakistan initiative.

Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific, GSMA, here on Thursday said that Pakistan has significant potential for digital growth as well as to become a leader in the digital economy due to large well-trained youth.

“However, the government apparatus as well as the essential services are not up to the digital potential available in the country, the e-governance adoption will increase the performance of the governments apart from making people more connected,” Gorman said.

He was speaking to the media to highlight the importance of holding the third “GSMA Digital Nation Summit” to be held in Islamabad in August.

This is the first such international event being held by the GSMA in Pakistan, and it will bring different stakeholders including the investors, innovators as well as the regulatory authorities of different countries under one roof.

“Pakistan has the potential to become knowledge-based economy where innovation and technology drive economic growth and enhance governance,” he said but added that there was a need for implementation of all the regulatory actions taken in this regard.

He added that the Digital Nation Summit conveys how societies need to go digital, but at the same time the GSMA head for the region also expressed scepticism over the impact of federal budget 2025 on the IT and telecom sector, and said that the increasing taxation on phone sets will damage the “Smartphone for All” initiative of GSMA.

He added that mobile phone penetration in Pakistan stands at 40 per cent but it should be more than 70 per cent in such a country where large number of youth are present, and out of it the smartphone users are less than 60 per cent that restricts the widespread usage of fintech and other essential services available digitally.

Gorman added, “It has been observed that in Pakistan various authorities compete to restrict digitalisation, instead of complementing each other.”

He said that it has been estimated that the total economic impact of mobile phones on Pakistan’s economy has reached more than $20 billion in 2023, but the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was less than $1, which will discourage new investors to enter the Pakistani markets.

“Besides heavy taxation has discouraged investors as well as innovators to enter Pakistan’s market,” Gorman said. He also suggested that Pakistan needs to have a balance between security and digitalisation, and referring to restriction on X (formerly twitter) the head of GSMA Asia Pacific region added that Pakistan should have a clear strategy and policies in this regard to maintain the confidence of the investors, users as well as the content creators.

He said that since Pakistan was one of the leading freelance markets globally, the government needs to nurture their skills as digitalisation has led to a new era that had never existed before and physical boundaries of the state were being redefined by the digital boundaries in many spheres.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GSMA Julian Gorman

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan lacks vision to achieve targets of Digital Pakistan initiative: GSMA

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories