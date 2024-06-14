AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-14

‘Federal budget appears to be more politically driven’: HCST&SI

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCST&SI), shared his perspective on the Federal Budget 2024-2025, emphasizing its crucial role in both developed and developing nations.

However, he expressed concern that in Pakistan, the practice of introducing mini-budgets after the annual budget diminishes its significance for businessmen, industrialists, and the general public. He noted that this federal budget appears to be more politically driven.

Shaikhani highlighted that out of the total budget of Rs18.87 trillion, a substantial Rs9.775 trillion are allocated for interest payments on existing loans. Additionally, the tax revenue target is set at Rs12.97 trillion, with an anticipated budget deficit of Rs8 trillion.

He raised a critical question regarding the federal government’s ability to adhere to these figures, especially if it enters into a programme with the IMF. He cautioned that an agreement with the IMF might necessitate another mini-budget to further increase taxes.

He stated that the government is increasing the burden on taxpayers by imposing new taxes without introducing effective policies to expand the tax net to include new taxpayers.

Shaikhani welcomed the federal government’s decision to extend income and withholding tax exemptions for FATA and PATA for another year. He acknowledged this initiative as a testament to the government’s commitment to supporting the economic development of these regions, helping to alleviate their historical socio-economic challenges.

Additionally, he praised the budget’s provisions for the solar panel industry, including a 1.5% reduction in interest rates and measures to address deficits. The move towards privatizing enterprises is also seen as a positive step. However, Shaikhani cautioned that unless interest rates are reduced to single digits, it will be challenging to attract industrialists to establish new industries in the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s economy is facing unprecedented challenges, necessitating the formulation of short, medium, and long-term policies for its improvement. He suggested that funds should be allocated for the development of dams and water reserves, and a shift should be made towards alternative energy and hydropower. Promoting the import of machinery and technology is essential to utilize these resources in industries that can generate new jobs and alleviate the country’s economic difficulties.

He expressed disappointment that the construction industry, often referred to as the ‘mother industry’ of 72 sectors, received no support in this budget. No country can strengthen its economy by neglecting the construction sector.

The imposition of federal excise duty on property will significantly increase documentation costs based on market value, discouraging proper documentation and leading people to rely on open agreements. Similarly, the application of a 15% rate on capital gains tax and the removal of timelines will further hinder the documentation process. This will drive people away from the government system, posing a serious threat to the construction sector.

He highlighted the absence of allocations in the federal budget aimed at combating climate change and global warming, which contribute significantly to floods and droughts in Pakistan. He stressed the urgent necessity of constructing a barrage at Jhark in Sindh, which would not only reclaim uninhabited lands in Thatta and Badin for agriculture but also mitigate these environmental challenges. Additionally, he proposed addressing the palm oil shortage by promoting palm oil tree plantations along the coastal belts of Sindh, thereby reducing dependence on imports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

taxpayers Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani HCST&SI Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

‘Federal budget appears to be more politically driven’: HCST&SI

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories