Ukraine’s foreign minister welcomes US sanctions on Russia

KYIV: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he welcomed a sweeping new set of US sanctions imposed on Russia and praised the measures taken against its defence industrial base.

“We particularly applaud tough measures against Russia’s defense-industrial base and its access to technology and resources abroad,” he wrote on X.

NATO chief expects France to remain ‘staunch’ ally

“Any entity assisting Russia in the production of weapons must be subjected to the most intense pressure.”