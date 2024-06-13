AIRLINK 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.78%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.23%)
CNERGY 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
DFML 38.60 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.81%)
DGKC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.2%)
FCCL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (8.21%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
GGL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.12%)
HASCOL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.36%)
HBL 108.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.33%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.73%)
HUMNL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7%)
MLCF 39.02 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.09%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 8.95 (7.85%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (5.48%)
PTC 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.87%)
SEARL 61.12 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (3.51%)
SNGP 64.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.9%)
SSGC 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.52%)
TPLP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
TRG 64.47 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 7,958 Increased By 380.4 (5.02%)
BR30 25,536 Increased By 1317.6 (5.44%)
KSE100 76,042 Increased By 3244.6 (4.46%)
KSE30 24,383 Increased By 1169.8 (5.04%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief expects France to remain ‘staunch’ ally

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2024 02:14pm

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he expects France to stay a key member of the western military alliance, even if a far-right government comes to power after upcoming elections.

“Regardless of the different parties elected and the different majorities in the parliaments, we have always seen that NATO allies have remained committed to the alliance because this is in the security interest of each and every ally,” Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

“So I expect France to remain a staunch and important ally also in the future.”

French President Emmanuel Macron sent shockwaves across Europe on Sunday by dissolving parliament and calling a snap vote after his liberal party was trounced by the far-right National Rally (RN) at EU polls.

NATO’s Stoltenberg meets Hungary’s Orban amid tensions

Macron on Wednesday accused the RN, led by rival Marine Le Pen, of being “ambiguous” about Russia and aims to “leave NATO”.

Le Pen’s party has previously advocated to leave NATO’s US-led military command structure, but not to quit the alliance as a whole.

More recently, RN leaders have suggested they would not change France’s status in NATO while Russia’s war on Ukraine is ongoing.

French leader Charles de Gaulle previously withdrew France from NATO’s military command in 1966 due to complaints over US domination.

The decision – which saw NATO move its headquarters from Paris to Brussels – was only reversed by former president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2009.

NATO NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Comments

200 characters

NATO chief expects France to remain ‘staunch’ ally

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

Oil slips on US growth worries, ample crude supply

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Read more stories