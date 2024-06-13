AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-13

Minister seeks ‘Ninth Wage Award’ implementation

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari suggested the federal government to implement the Ninth Wage Award of the media workers.

In this regard, she said that media workers should get salaries and privileges according to the Wage Award. The Wage Award has been a long-standing demand of journalists in every government’s tenure but unfortunately no government could implement it.

Under the Wage Award, journalists will get all the facilities and privileges which are given to the government employees, she said, adding: “Reporters, cameramen, photographers, sub-editors are the hallmarks of journalism in the true sense. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif will repay rights of the media workers to them.”

She said a law already existed with regard to making government advertisements conditional to the salaries of media workers. The federal government should get it implemented and the Punjab government was ready to issue advertisements in the light of this principle, she added.

The minister further said that exploitation of media workers will not be tolerated under any circumstance. “The Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar is also requested to play his vigorous role in repaying media workers their due rights,” she said, adding: “The Punjab government is ready to extend all kinds of assistance to the federal government in this regard.”

