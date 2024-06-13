AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-13

Magistrate grants one-day physical remand of Imran Riaz

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday remanded a journalist Imran Riaz Khan in one-day police custody for his involvement in an alleged monetary fraud case.

Earlier, Nishtar Town police presented the media person before the magistrate and requested for seven-day physical remand of anchorperson.

The magistrate, however, granted only one-day physical remand of the journalist and ordered the police to present him again on Thursday (today).

The counsel of Imran Riaz opposed the police request and pointed out that the anchorperson was implicated in a bogus case. He said the complainant in the case had been a polling agent for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The lawyer requested the magistrate to discharge the media person from the case.

The magistrate, however, allowed his one day remand and rose for the day.

The case against Imran Riaz involves charges of criminal breach of trust. According to the FIR, he is accused of taking Rs25 million from complainant Asad Arif, who is owner of Al Rehman Real Estate Center.

Separately, a petition was filed before the Lahore High Court against the arrest of Imran Riaz. The petitioner asked the court to call the details of the case registered against the anchorperson.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Imran Riaz judicial magistrate Journalist Imran Riaz Khan

Comments

200 characters

Magistrate grants one-day physical remand of Imran Riaz

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories