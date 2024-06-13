Magistrate grants one-day physical remand of Imran Riaz

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday remanded a journalist Imran Riaz Khan in one-day police custody for his involvement in an alleged monetary fraud case.

Earlier, Nishtar Town police presented the media person before the magistrate and requested for seven-day physical remand of anchorperson.

The magistrate, however, granted only one-day physical remand of the journalist and ordered the police to present him again on Thursday (today).

The counsel of Imran Riaz opposed the police request and pointed out that the anchorperson was implicated in a bogus case. He said the complainant in the case had been a polling agent for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The lawyer requested the magistrate to discharge the media person from the case.

The magistrate, however, allowed his one day remand and rose for the day.

The case against Imran Riaz involves charges of criminal breach of trust. According to the FIR, he is accused of taking Rs25 million from complainant Asad Arif, who is owner of Al Rehman Real Estate Center.

Separately, a petition was filed before the Lahore High Court against the arrest of Imran Riaz. The petitioner asked the court to call the details of the case registered against the anchorperson.

