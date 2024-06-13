Federal govt employees stage protest demo

ISLAMABAD: Federal government employees on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration outside the parliament during the budget session to press the government for the fulfillment of their demands.

The government employees including lady health workers, lady teachers, and PWD employees, marched from the Pakistan Secretariat and gathered outside the Parliament House.

They demanded the government that a reasonable increase in their salaries be ensured in the budget 2024-25 being announced as the skyrocketing inflation has made it impossible for them to make both ends meet.

A heavy contingent of police deployed on the occasion as well as prison vans were stationed near the venue of the protest in order to avert any untoward incident

Rehman Bajwa, head of the Pakistan Secretariat Committee while addressing the protesters has urged the government to find a solution to the employees’ problems through negotiations.

Office-bearers of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance have asked the government to meet all demands of its employees.

They have demanded a 100 percent increase in the house rent, medical and conveyance allowances for employees.

Bajwa urged the government to ensure that all its employees receive equal pay.

Protesters also demanded that the federal government introduce a system under which its employees could also be upgraded just like is the case in provinces.

They have urged the government to make the employees working on contract and ad hoc basis permanent.

The protestors have also asked the government to fix the minimum wage of a labourer at Rs 50,000.

