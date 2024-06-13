Sindh Budget: Govt employees, poor people to be given relief: minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister of Energy Development and Planning Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that relief will be given to the government employees and poor people in the budget of Sindh province. He expressed these views while talking to the media in the Assembly.

Replying to a question, Nasir Shah said that party leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto want the increase in salary to be relative to inflation, so they will increase the salary of employees as much as possible. He said that the provision of water facilities and free electricity to the people of Sindh are the top priorities in the budget.

Chairman PPP also wants that no new tax should be imposed in the budget of Sindh which will directly affect the poor and middle class. He added that if taxation is inevitable, it should be imposed on the privileged class and on luxury goods.

